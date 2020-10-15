Empty seats, masked singers and Lizzo: Billboard Music Awards in pictures

The Billboard Music Awards was the latest major entertainment industry ceremony to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The show was originally set to take place in Las Vegas in April, but was shifted to Los Angeles in October as a result of the health crisis.
Celebrities performed and accepted awards in front of an empty Dolby Theatre, while some stars – including Billie Eilish – wore masks.
With no end in sight for the pandemic, fans might have to get used to the awards show new normal.
Here are some of the best pictures from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: