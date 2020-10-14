Squeaking news: Good Morning Britain has a mouse

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain had an unexpected guest on the show when a mouse turned up in the studio.

Co-host Piers Morgan named the creature after his BBC Breakfast rival Dan Walker.

“Dramatic breaking news,” he quipped.

“There’s mouse on the studio floor. There have been shrieks and wails. There’s been a lot of drama here in the commercial break.

“It’s under one of the cameras. We just don’t know which one.”

He said that it had caused so much fuss it was as though a crocodile had invaded the studio, adding: “Shall we call it Dan Walker?”

Co-host Susanna Reid joked that the presenters will “bring you right up-to-date” on the ITV show.

“We’re across that story and we have a full surveillance team on the mouse and its whereabouts.”