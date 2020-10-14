LadBaby pictured filming Walkers Christmas advert

ShowbizPublished:

The social media star has topped the Christmas singles chart on two occasions.

LadBaby filming the Walkers Christmas advert
Social media star LadBaby has been pictured filming the Walkers Christmas advert.

He was photographed on set for the crisp company in Harrow, north-west London, wearing a Father Christmas outfit emblazoned with sausage rolls.

(Joe Pepler/PinPep/PA)

LadBaby, real name Mark Hoyle, topped the Christmas singles chart last year with I Love Sausage Rolls, a twist on I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll by Joan Jett.

It follows his 2018 Christmas number one hit We Built This City, an ode to sausage rolls based on Starship’s 1980s glam-rock song.

(Joe Pepler/PinPep/PA)

Hoyle, who is from Nottingham, found fame blogging about his journey from “lad to dad” after the birth of his two sons with wife Roxanne.

He launched a YouTube channel in 2016 to document the pitfalls of fatherhood.

