Glenn Close and Amy Adams in first trailer for Hillbilly Elegy

Hillbilly Elegy

Glenn Close and Amy Adams play working class mothers struggling to cope in the first trailer for the big screen version of Hillbilly Elegy.

Based on the best-selling memoir written by JD Vance in 2016, the story is told from the perspective of the Yale Law student, who is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he has tried to forget.

It shows his volatile relationship with his addict mother Bev, played by Adams, and his memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Close).

In the trailer, an unrecognisable Close can be seen saying: “I thought your momma was gonna be alright, be happy. I know I could’ve done better, but you gotta decide: You want to be somebody or not?”