Ariana Grande announces she will release a new album this month

Ariana Grande has revealed she will release a new album this month.

The US singer, 27, announced the news on Twitter.

She wrote: “I can’t wait to give you my album this month.”

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Grande first hinted that she was to release new music back in February, saying she had been “writing and creating a lot lately”, but added: “I am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet!”

Her new release will be the first studio album Grande has put out since Thank U, Next, which was a huge commercial success following its release last year.

Powered by the singles Thank U, Next, 7 Rings and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, it topped charts around the world, including in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Grande collaborated with Lady Gaga on the song Rain On Me.