New trailer for The Crown depicts Charles and Diana romance

The Crown

A new trailer for The Crown offers a glimpse of the Netflix drama’s depiction of the relationship between the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.

The fourth series of the hit programme will be released on November 15, featuring Emma Corrin as Diana and Josh O’Connor as Charles.

The new footage, which was shared on social media, depicts the couple dancing happily together and Diana being greeted by crowds of adoring fans.

However it also shows the couple arguing, as well as a shot of Diana on her wedding day.

A voiceover said: “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made.

“A prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point with the simple phrase ‘They lived happily ever after’.

“As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another, sharing life’s splendours and miseries, achievements and setbacks, they will be transformed in the process.

“Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

The trailer also features shots of Olivia Colman reprising her role as the Queen and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Gillian Anderson plays Margaret Thatcher (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It also offers a look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Series four of The Crown, which is set in the 1970s, tells the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

Earlier this year, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, praised the series, saying: “Seventy-three million households around the world have made The Crown part of the global cultural zeitgeist.”