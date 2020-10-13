Jesse Metcalfe eliminated from Dancing With The Stars during 80s-themed week

Actor Jesse Metcalfe

Actor Jesse Metcalfe has been booted off Dancing With The Stars.

The Desperate Housewives star and his professional partner Sharna Burgess failed to impress the judges during this week’s 80s-themed show.

The pair danced the tango to Everybody Wants To Rule the World by Tears For Fears with Metcalfe – known for teen tom-com John Tucker Must Die – wearing an era-appropriate mullet.

Judge Bruno Tonioli told them they started well but “then you went wrong. You went wrong quite a few times. You kind of lost your timing”.

Metcalfe and Burgess found themselves in the bottom two alongside former NFL star Vernon Davis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd.

The judges saved Davis.

Elsewhere, Catfish host Nev Schulman and professional partner Jenna Johnson wowed the judges with their quickstep to 80s favourite Take On Me by a-ha.

Carrie Ann Inaba awarded the pair an eight while Tonioli and Derek Hough both gave them a nine, for a total of 26.

However, that was not enough to top this week’s leaderboard.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess have been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars (ABC/Laretta Houston/PA)

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir took to the floor with professional partner Britt Stewart and danced to Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

A delighted Tonioli told the pair: “Connecting, projecting, emoting. What you’re doing now which is the sign of an artist, you really give dance a meaning.”

Hough said the performance was “perfect”. Their scores were almost perfect, with the pair earning 29 out of 30 from the judges.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause told of her delight at being able to perform to New Kids On The Block track You Got It (The Right Stuff).

The reality TV star admitted to being a huge fan of the band and said, “I know all the words, every single song”.

However, her enthusiasm did not translate to a flawless performance. Stause and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko scored 19.

Previous celebrities to be eliminated from this series of Dancing With The Stars include Tiger King identity Carole Baskin and former basketball player Charles Oakley.