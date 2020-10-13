Colin Farrell is unrecognisable during Batman filming with Robert Pattinson

Colin Farrell, near-unrecognisable on the set of The Batman

Colin Farrell looked unrecognisable as he joined Robert Pattinson to film The Batman in Liverpool.

The actor sported heavy prosthetics to take on the role of the comic book villain.

Robert Pattinson (left) and Colin Farrell during the filming of The Batman (Peter Byrne/PA)

He could also be seen having his make-up touched up during filming for the blockbuster.

Colin Farrell has makeup put on (Peter Byrne/PA)

Farrell appeared to be wearing a wig with a receding hairline, as well as a false nose and scars on his cheek.

He was dressed in a dark suit and leather coat as he filmed scenes with Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and John Turturro during filming (Peter Byrne/PA)

Farrell could also be seen using a clear face shield in between takes, as extras and members of the crew wore face coverings.

Colin Farrell (Peter Byrne/PA)

Production on the film began in Glasgow earlier this year, but was halted due to the pandemic.

It resumed months later but was suspended again as a precaution against coronavirus.

Robert Pattinson on set (Peter Byrne/PA)

Filming continues in Liverpool after the Prime Minister launched the three-tier system of local alert levels for England on Monday, with the Liverpool city region placed in the most serious “very high” risk category from Wednesday.

A Liverpool City Council spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “The new restrictions in Liverpool do not currently impact on filming in the city region.

“The Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure Covid-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to in accordance with rigorous industry protocols.”

Robert Pattinson wearing a face mask (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson, 34, follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.