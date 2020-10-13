BGT Christmas special halted after crew members test positive for coronavirus

David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon

Filming on a Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special has been halted after crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

Production on the festive edition of the talent show has now been postponed after at least three crew members tested positive before the first day of filming.

A Britain’s Got Talent spokeswoman said: “As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.

“The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

The Christmas special had not been formally announced but it had previously been reported that the festive edition will feature some of the show’s most successful acts.

Instead of simply competing alone, acts will compete together to impress the audience.

The talent show, hosted by Ant & Dec, crowned its latest winner on Saturday night with a landslide victory for comedian Jon Courtenay.

What a GOLDEN MOMENT for @joncourtenay!✨✨ Congrats once again to Jon for being our first ever Golden Buzzer WINNER!???#BGT pic.twitter.com/JsoZvNnG6N — BGT (@BGT) October 12, 2020

He had been Ant & Dec’s golden buzzer pick during the auditions and came out top with more than a third of the public votes after a musical comedy performance on the issues of community and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simon Cowell was missing from the judging panel for the final as he continues to recover from a back injury.