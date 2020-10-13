Amanda Holden joins celebrity panel of new BBC music show I Can See Your Voice

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr will make up the celebrity panel of the BBC’s new musical game show I Can See Your Voice.

Paddy McGuinness will host the show, which will see contestants compete for a cash prize by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of strangers standing before them.

They will not be able to hear the guests sing before giving their answer.

The panel will help the players along the way and will be joined each week by a different pop star.

Holden, who is already a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said: “I’ve seen first-hand over my many years as a judge how acts can shock you with an incredible voice.

“With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqueraders will really have to up their game to fool me!”

Hammond added: “I Can See Your Voice is going to be great fun and I am thrilled to be taking part.

“I’m a good judge of character and reckon I’ll be able to spot who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize!”

As the singers and imposters take part in a round of lip-sync challenges, they will be offering clues to the celebrity panel who will help the players whittle down the group until there is only one singer left.

The chosen one will then perform a duet with the pop star to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize, but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

Carr said: “I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this.”