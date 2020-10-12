Bond girl and A Hard Day’s Night actress Margaret Nolan dies aged 76

Margaret Nolan

Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76.

The actress was the gold-painted model in the Goldfinger title sequence, the movie in which she also played Bond’s masseuse Dink.

She also appeared in the Carry On productions and in the Beatles’ film, A Hard Day’s Night.

Her son Oscar Deeks, a cinematographer, confirmed Nolan’s death to Variety.

Film director Edgar Wright paid tribute, saying she was the epitome of “everything cool in the Sixties”.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away.

“She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s, having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.”

He added: “She became deeply involved in political theatre and more recently created visual art, deconstructed her own glamour modelling in a series of photomontages.”

Nolan also appeared in Spike Milligan’s Q series as well as Steptoe & Son.

And Wright tweeted: “She’s also the lone, bright and funny spot in the very strange rock comedy Toomorrow.

“I told her earlier in the year that I had tracked down a copy and she was very bemused that I had bothered to watch it.”

Wright worked with the actress last year, when she had a small role in his film Last Night In Soho.