Jon Courtenay won Britain’s Got Talent in landslide, voting figures show

Jon Courtenay won Britain’s Got Talent in a landslide, landing more than a third of the public vote, figures reveal.
The 47-year-old comedian from Manchester, who was Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer pick during auditions, came out top in the public vote after a musical comedy performance that tackled community and the Covid-19 pandemic.
He picked up 35.7% of the votes during the live final on Saturday night, according to figures shared by ITV.
Signing choir Sign Along With Us took second place with 15.3%, while variety performer Steve Royle was in third with 14.1%.
Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, who delivered a routine about racism and addressed the number of complaints the show was hit with following Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired performance, and the toppling of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol, received 13.9% of the vote.
Courtenay fought off competition from a total of nine other acts to win £250,000, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.