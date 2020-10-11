‘I’m happy as I am’ – Jo Wood not looking for love right now

Jo Wood

Jo Wood has said she is in no hurry to find love again.

The model and TV personality, 65, and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 73, divorced in 2009 after 26 years of marriage and have two adult children.

She told Hello! magazine she was happy to be single after a relationship recently ended.

Jo Wood (Hello! magazine/PA)

Wood, who has left London for Northamptonshire, said: “I don’t have time, there’s too much going on. Maybe when everything is back to normal, perhaps I’ll think about it again.

“Until then, I’m happy as I am. Living here and looking out at the trees and nature is good for my mind and soul. Everyone needs a bit of country life.”

Wood, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, said children Tyrone, 37, and Leah, 42, helped her transform the property over lockdown.

Tyrone has stayed with her since lockdown began, while Leah and her family are moving to a house a mile away.

She said: “They’re all following me, I can’t get rid of them. Ty absolutely loves it here and it’s great having him around.”

Jo, Leah and Tyrone Wood (Ian West/PA)

Wood took part in a photoshoot for the magazine at her Grade II-listed farmhouse, which features a wild swimming pond, vegetable plots and solar panels.

She said: “As a woman who believes in the power of organics, I’m leading the sustainable life I’ve always wanted.

“I want to do something good in the world, to be part of the solution, not the problem.

“That’s why I’m creating my own little ecosystem. I’ve sown wildflowers around the pond to attract butterflies and bees, and later this month I’ll be planting 60 trees.

“I’m also growing my own orchard. I plan to install beehives for honey, too.”

Speaking about redecorating the property, she said: “I’ve collected many beautiful things in my life and always take them with me when I move.

“The ornate fireplace that Ronnie and I had in our home in Richmond has travelled with me to different residences, and looks beautiful here, too.”