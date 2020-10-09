Strictly’s Nicola Adams: I don’t think it’s a big deal to dance with a woman

Nicola Adams

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams said she does not “think it’s a big deal” that she will have a female partner when she takes part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The athlete, 37, will make history when she becomes the first celebrity contestant to be part of a same-sex pairing on the BBC One series.

Strictly has previously featured a same-sex dance when professionals Johannes Radebe and Graziano di Prima performed together on the show last year.

Asked why she requested to be paired with a woman, Adams said: “Just for diversity I guess.

“And I wanted to do something different and I didn’t see what the big deal would be with pairing with another female, you go to nightclubs and girls dance with girls all the time, professional dancers dance with girls all the time, so I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

She added: “It’s really good to be able to show diversity for the younger generation as well to be able to see somebody from the LGBT community.

“They might be as well, so it’s nice for them to be able to think to themselves, ‘That could be me one day, dancing on Strictly.’

Adams also revealed she will be eschewing the sequinned gowns frequently worn by female contestants, saying: “I’ll be in trousers, different types, maybe shorts, full length, I like to keep surprises though, I want to surprise everyone.”

She added that even though her boxing career means she is physically fit, the show will still be a “huge challenge”.

She said: “It’s totally out of my comfort zone. I’m used to being in the boxing ring and this is gong to be a totally different kind of ring, different kind of learning routines, it’s going to be exciting though, I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ll have the fitness side down and I’m quite light on my feet, I’m used to being on my toes, and I know a lot of the dances you have to be on your toes so I’m hoping that gives me a little bit of an advantage.

“I’m super-competitive, I want to be in the final so I will be working as hard as I can to make that happen but if not I will definitely be giving 110% in everything I do so I don’t mind if I fall short.”