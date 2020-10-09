Sir Paul McCartney thanks Nancy Shevell for ‘nine years of beautiful marriage’

Sir Paul McCartney has thanked his wife Nancy Shevell for “nine years of beautiful marriage” as the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary.
The former Beatle, 78, shared the message on Instagram alongside a photograph of Shevell.
Sir Paul and Shevell, who is his third wife, married in 2011.
He wrote: “Congratulations Nancy on our ninth wedding anniversary.
“Thanks for nine beautiful years of marriage.
“You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus.
“I love you. Paul.”
Sir Paul, who has five children, has previously been married to Linda McCartney and Heather Mills.
Earlier on Friday he marked what would have been his former band mate John Lennon’s birthday in a separate social media post.
Alongside a photo of the two of them, Sir Paul wrote: “I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul.”