Siobhan Davies: I hope damehood brings recognition to contemporary dance

Choreographer Siobhan Davies said she hopes her damehood will help bring recognition to contemporary dance.

Davies, who first rose to prominence in the 1970s, said she was “tremendously touched and grateful” to have been honoured.

“I sincerely hope that this moment of recognition also shines a light on the incredible contribution that many independent artists have made, and continue to make,” she said.

“I hope that this award can play a small part in bringing recognition, stimulus and awareness to an area of dance which so often doesn’t get acknowledged beyond our community of practitioners and audiences.”

Davies, 70, said of accepting the honour: “The history and context of these awards are challenging. I believe in non-hierarchical situations and structures – and realising them in all their complexities and fragilities has been central to my work and practice.

“Yet, I recognise and acknowledge the community of individuals who choose to accept these awards and how important it is for dance to be given recognition.”

Earlier this year, Davies announced that she would be stepping down as artistic director of Siobhan Davies Studios, a publicly-funded arts organisation which supports choreography and dance.