Dizzee Rascal says collaborating with Noel Gallagher was ‘amazing’

Dizzee Rascal has said that collaborating with Noel Gallagher was “amazing”.

The rapper has recorded a song with the former Oasis star after he approached him about the idea of working together.

Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, told the BBC’s The One Show that he often speaks to Gallagher.

He said: “If I need advice, I will usually hit him up and I thought one day, ‘Why don’t I just do a song with him?’

“It’s Noel Gallagher, obviously.”

He added: “It is amazing, it’s going to be a moment.”

Dizzee’s The One Show appearance also saw him reunite with Alex Scott, who was in the same year at school with him in Poplar, east London.

Former footballer Scott, who was presenting the programme, said: “I actually don’t know him as Dizzee, I know him as Dylan.”

She added: “This is such a special moment for us.

“Being in music class, I remember sitting with you at the piano.”

Dizzee was “constantly just creating music”, she said.

The rapper said his memories of Scott were of her “twisting people up on the football pitch”.