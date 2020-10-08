William Roache and Barbara Knox return to filming of Coronation Street

William Roache and Barbara Knox have returned to filming of Coronation Street.
While production of the ITV soap resumed in June, older cast members did not immediately return to the set because of coronavirus.
Roache, 88, who plays Ken Barlow, and Knox, 87, who plays Rita Tanner, began filming this week.
A tweet from Coronation Street’s official Twitter page said: “Here’s some good news to put a smile on your faces!
“Coronation Street legends William Roache and Barbara Knox are back filming on the cobbles this week!
“Who’s excited to see their return ahead of our 60th anniversary celebrations?”
The return of Roache and Knox means the soap’s entire cast has now returned to work.
Coronation Street took a two-and-a-half-month break earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In August Roache told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the soap’s older stars were “ready and willing” to get back to work.