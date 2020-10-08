Rapper Tory Lanez charged with assault over Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez is facing the possibility of more than 22 years behind bars after being charged with assault in connection with the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, prosecutors in Los Angeles said.

The Canadian hip-hop star has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez, 28, also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Rap Artist Charged With Assault of Woman in Hollywood Hills https://t.co/ZvuPE2Nqo3 @LAPDHollywood #LADAOffice — Jackie Lacey (@LADAOffice) October 8, 2020

Prosecutors said the alleged incident happened on July 12 when Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, a rising hip-hop star, were in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills.

The pair got into an argument, according to prosecutors, and when Megan Thee Stallion got out of the car, Lanez is said to have shot “several times” at the 25-year-old’s feet, wounding her.

If convicted as charged, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

His arraignment is set for October 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in downtown Los Angeles.

Lanez had previously denied shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

He released an album last month and claimed he was being framed over the incident. In the song Money Over Fallouts, he asked how “you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Megan Thee Stallion first directly accused Lanez of shooting her in August, saying in an Instagram Live video: “Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and people to these blogs lying. Stop lying!”

In earlier videos, Megan Thee Stallion had broken down while recalling the incident, telling fans she had to undergo surgery to have the bullets removed from her feet.

She described it as “the worst experience of my life” but said she felt fortunate not to be more seriously hurt.

The Houston rapper has enjoyed a hugely successful year and is one of the brightest rising stars in hip-hop.