Karim Zeroual to star alongside Strictly professionals in dance production

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Karim Zeroual is set to star alongside Strictly Come Dancing professionals in a West End dance production.

The children’s television presenter will perform with Aljaz Skorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Robin Windsor and Graziano Di Prima in Here Come The Boys at London’s Garrick Theatre next year.

Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden reached the Strictly final last year but missed out to Kelvin Fletcher.

Aljaz Skorjanec (Ian West/PA)

He said: “To be asked to join the cast of Here Come The Boys was so unexpected.

“To be honest I was a bit nervous at first but with some encouragement from Aljaz I knew I had to do it.”

He added: “I have a few surprises up my sleeve that the audience won’t be expecting.”

Robin Windsor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Zeroual will be hosting the show, as well as performing dance routines.

Here Come The Boys will run for 16 weeks at the Garrick Theatre, where capacity will be reduced to allow for social distancing.