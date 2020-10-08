Joanne Froggatt to star in ITV psychological thriller Angela Black

Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt will star in new ITV psychological thriller Angela Black.

The actress takes on the role of a suburban housewife who appears to have a charmed family life in London.

However her character, after whom the series is named, is also the victim of domestic abuse.

Joanne Froggatt (Ian West/PA)

Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela works with a private investigator to uncover information about her husband.

Filming for the six-part series, which is being produced by Two Brothers Pictures, will begin in London this month.

Downton Abbey star Froggatt said: “I am honoured to be working with Two Brothers Pictures again and this important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before.

“Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Michiel Huisman (Ian West/PA)

Michiel Huisman also stars in the series as Angela’s husband Olivier, while Samuel Adewunmi will play the private investigator Ed.

Huisman said: “I’m proud to be part of such a thrilling and clever story with so many twists and turns.

“I can’t wait to take on the role of Olivier and work alongside the incredibly talented Joanne and Samuel.”

Adewunmi said he feels “blessed” to be taking part in the series “considering the impact 2020 has had on all industries including film and TV”.