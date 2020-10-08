Eddie Van Halen’s widow says her ‘heart and soul have been shattered’

Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen’s widow said her “heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces” as she paid tribute to the revered rock star.

Van Halen, guitarist and creative force of the chart-topping band he gave his name to, died on Tuesday at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

His wife of 11 years, Janie Liszewski, was reportedly by his side when he died.

She shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to “my husband, my love, my Peep”.

Liszewski wrote: “My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness.

“Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow.”

Liszewski signed off the message asking Van Halen to look over her and their pet Pomeranian, Kody, adding: “We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee.”

Van Halen’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from across the music industry. Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready described him as “like Mozart for guitar” while Queen’s Brian May said he was “original and dazzling”.