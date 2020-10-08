Dwayne Johnson shares message of thanks as he passes 200m Instagram followers

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere – London

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has thanked fans for “giving me the space to speak my truth” as he passed 200 million followers on Instagram.

The Hollywood star, 48, shared a video of himself celebrating with a bottle of tequila, dressed in a white shirt and black bow tie.

Johnson, best known for films including Jumanji: The Next Level and The Fast And The Furious franchise, said recent months had seen him become the most followed man in the US.

He wrote: “Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 million followers.

“Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life.

“Always speak your truth.

“And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy.

“Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for giving me the space to speak my truth.”

Johnson finished the video with a toast using his own Teremana brand of tequila.

In early September, he revealed that he, his wife and his two young daughters had tested positive for Covid-19.