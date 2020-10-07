Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for president

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying his leadership will give America the chance to “start the healing process it so desperately needs”.

The pop titan has been vociferous in her criticism of Donald Trump, previously accusing him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy”.

She announced her support for Mr Biden in an interview with V Magazine, praising both him and his running mate Kamala Harris.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies ??? ? @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Swift said: “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

Swift, 30, added: “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift shared the magazine cover on Twitter, hours before Ms Harris is set to go head-to-head with Vice President Mike Pence in a televised debate.

The singer posted a picture of herself carrying a tray of “Biden Harris 2020” cookies, saying she will be watching the debate and “yelling at the tv a lot”.

Swift, one of the world’s biggest pop stars, had once been reluctant to share her political views.

In October 2018, ahead of the US midterm elections, she broke her long-held silence to announce her support for Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

Swift has since become increasingly vocal, urging fans to vote and publicly criticising the president.