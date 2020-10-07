Geoff Metcalfe’s plan to disrupt son’s wedding scuppered on Coronation Street

Coronation Street

Geoff Metcalfe’s plans to disrupt his son’s wedding in Coronation Street have been scuppered by Abi Franklin.

Wednesday’s two-part episode of the ITV soap saw Tim and Sally Metcalfe, played by Joe Duttine and Sally Dynevor respectively, tie the knot amid fears Geoff could ruin their big day.

However, Abi (Sally Carman) was able to lock an irate Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) in a conservatory and prevent him from attending the ceremony.

Geoff had previously told his son he was planning on turning up despite the fact he had been asked not to attend.

When he finally got out after the wedding had finished, his son told him: “I hope you enjoy living on your own for the rest of your life.”

Wednesday’s episodes also saw Leanne Battersby fall out with Nick Tilsley after learning that he has a secret son.

Jane Danson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Leanne, played by Jane Danson, met the child after learning of his existence.

She became emotional after the child, who only recently entered his father’s life, told her about his ambitions for the future.