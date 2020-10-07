Gallows on set of The Last Duel film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

The Last Duel

A gallows stands ominously over the set of The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

A series of rope nooses hang from a large wooden structure on the movie set at Bective Bridge in County Meath in Ireland.

The set of the movie The Last Duel (Niall Carson/PA)

The structure can be seen on the edge of a village of thatched huts along the banks of a river.

Filming for the blockbuster, which is being directed by Ridley Scott, is taking place in Ireland.

Crew members dismantle the set of the movie (Niall Carson/PA)

It also stars Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Star Wars actor Adam Driver.

In the period film, Affleck’s King Charles VI declares that knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Driver) by challenging him to a duel.

Jodie Comer at Cahir Castle in County Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

Comer plays Damon’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.

Comer, Damon and Driver have previously been photographed on the set, all wearing face coverings as the production abides by Covid-19 guidelines.

Matt Damon leaving the set last month (Niall Carson/PA)

The film’s script was penned by Damon and Affleck, who previously won an Oscar for their Good Will Hunting screenplay.