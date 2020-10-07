Gallows on set of The Last Duel film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

A gallows stands ominously over the set of The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.
A series of rope nooses hang from a large wooden structure on the movie set at Bective Bridge in County Meath in Ireland.
The structure can be seen on the edge of a village of thatched huts along the banks of a river.
Filming for the blockbuster, which is being directed by Ridley Scott, is taking place in Ireland.
It also stars Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Star Wars actor Adam Driver.
In the period film, Affleck’s King Charles VI declares that knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Driver) by challenging him to a duel.
Comer plays Damon’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.
Comer, Damon and Driver have previously been photographed on the set, all wearing face coverings as the production abides by Covid-19 guidelines.
The film’s script was penned by Damon and Affleck, who previously won an Oscar for their Good Will Hunting screenplay.
The Last Duel is expected to be released in 2021.