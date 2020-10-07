Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland expecting second child at 39

Kelly Rowland has revealed she is expecting her second child.
The Destiny’s Child star is already mother to five-year-old son Titan Jewell.
She shared the news on the front cover of Women’s Health magazine, showing off her growing baby bump.
The 39-year-old told the magazine: “You still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”
Discussing how she and husband Tim Weatherspoon decided to try for another child during the pandemic, the singer said: “We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like ‘Let’s see what happens’.”
She added: “I was thinking ‘Oh my God, my fans are gonna be so disappointed … They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!’
“And I was like ‘I have to figure this out so they get both’.”
Rowland said she has been keeping fit with yoga, walks, and stretches aided by a physical therapist as she navigates her second pregnancy and does deep breathing each morning, a practice she has added since she felt overwhelmed with grief over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
She said: “I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid.
“That was the main thing I was thinking about – protecting this little innocence.”
She said she has shown her son a recent CNN/Sesame Street special about racism but otherwise she turns off TV news if he is in the room and has become more conscious of her own use of social media.
She added: “The scroll factor is dangerous, and you really wanna protect your gates.”