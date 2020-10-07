Dawn French: Why I rejected Strictly Come Dancing

Dawn French

Dawn French says she turned down Strictly Come Dancing because she does not want to be presented as the show’s comedy act.

The star, 62, believes she would be cast as the funny dancer on the hit BBC One show.

Speaking on her new podcast with Jennifer Saunders, she said: “They’ve approached me in a circling way before now about it.

“If I did it, I’d want to properly dance. I’d want to be taken seriously and you can’t. At this age, you’re not taken seriously.

Dawn French was speaking on her new podcast with Jennifer Saunders (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Also, if you’re from comedy they want to shoot you out of a cannonball like Ann Widdecombe.

“And I don’t want that. I want the nicest dresses, the most elegant other dancer and to take it seriously, and nobody would want that.”

Saunders said she would “never” sign-up, saying: “I can’t dance. I’ve got no rhythm.

“I’d do it if it wasn’t for the background films… Please don’t make me do your silly films and your stupid jokes and skip off with a dancer hand-in-hand.

They're ready, we're ready, are you ready for #Strictly The Best Of: Musicals? ? Take your seats for a stage spectacular tonight at 8.10pm on @bbcone! pic.twitter.com/FHUa2pYpIV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 3, 2020

“I like watching it. I’m not saying I don’t like watching it. But I have to say, being on it would make me cringe…

“There’s a shape a person of our age makes when they’re dancing…

“We know we’d be with Anton du Beke. We wouldn’t get Aljaz or any of the nice ones.

“And there’s a shape a woman’s body makes… a stiffness to us.

“We’re up for making people laugh. We’re not up to be laughed at, that’s the big difference.”