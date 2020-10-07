BBC Children In Need launches 2020 fundraising campaign

Zoe Ball

BBC Children In Need has launched its 2020 fundraising campaign.

The Together, We Can appeal is being supported by stars including radio presenter Zoe Ball, online fitness instructor Joe Wicks and TV chef Nadiya Hussain.

To launch the campaign, Children In Need has published research highlighting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children.

Ball said: “This year’s appeal feels more important than ever given the situation we all find ourselves in, but there is hope.

“Extraordinary things happen when people join forces to make a difference.

“BBC Children In Need have accomplished incredible things over the years and that is only possible thanks to the public’s generosity. Together, we really can make a difference.”

Wicks said that “this year, in particular, we need to do all we can to help make a difference”.

He added: “BBC Children In Need funds over 3,900 projects in communities all over the UK, many of these projects are likely just down the road from you, and have been a lifeline to children in need of support over the past six months.

“Together, we can help local charities and community organisations continue their brilliant work in every corner of the UK.”

The Children In Need research found 94% of children surveyed have had cause to feel worried, sad or anxious.

Additionally, more than half of parents (54%) felt that the lockdown has had a negative impact on their child’s overall happiness and wellbeing.

Three in 10 children and young people also report that they think it will be harder to get the job or career they want after the pandemic.

The poll, carried out by YouGov on behalf of the charity, surveyed 831 parents and 697 children and young people.

BBC Children In Need chief executive Simon Antrobus said: “This research is a clear indication that our work here at BBC Children In Need and this year’s appeal has never been more needed than right here, right now.

“Whilst everyone has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, this research highlights the enormous and profound impact recent events have had on the UK’s children and young people.

“It’s incredibly tough growing up in such uncertainty and for many children and young people already vulnerable or at risk, life during the pandemic has become even harder.”

This year’s Children In Need will take place on November 13.