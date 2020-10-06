Meghan’s former Suits co-star says ‘pure fear’ stops him calling her

Patrick J Adams

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star has said he is too intimidated to call her.

Patrick J Adams played Meghan’s on-screen love interest in the legal drama and said it has been “wild” to watch her life since she left the show.

Adams revealed the friends exchanged messages and gifts when their children were born but admitted “pure fear” stops him picking up the phone and calling her.

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star said he is too scared to call her (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated,” he told the Radio Times. “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say.

“After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared. I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane in the first seven seasons of Suits, departing the show before her May 2018 wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

The couple has since had a high profile exit from the royal family and both have complained about intrusion into their private lives.

Adams, who is starring in TV space drama The Right Stuff, admitted it has at times been difficult watching his friend’s post-Suits life.

He said: “Knowing what’s in Meghan’s heart and knowing how compassionate she can be, it’s hard to watch because you want your friends to be left alone to build their life together.”