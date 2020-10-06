Film posters valued at more than £180k to be auctioned

Prop Store cinema poster auction

A collection of cinema posters and artwork with an estimated total worth of more than £180,000 is to be auctioned.

One unrestored poster for the 1962 James Bond film Dr No is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000.

A 1979 Mad Max poster is forecast to sell for up to £4,000.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Posters from Blade Runner, Parasite, The Blues Brothers and Carry On Spying are also going under the hammer.

More than 440 items are being sold in the auction, which is being organised by Prop Store.

Mark Hochman, poster expert at Prop Store, said: “After the doom and gloom of recent times, our November film poster auction is guaranteed to put a smile on your face with an unparalleled collection of blockbuster titles including many that have rarely appeared on the auction market in recent years.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The auction features original movie posters from around the globe and the increasingly popular and collectable area of alternative movie posters with many items sourced directly from some of Hollywood’s leading filmmakers and studios.”