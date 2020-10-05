First look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher season two

Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Netflix has released the first images of Henry Cavill from the second season of The Witcher.

They show the British actor in new armour as Geralt of Rivia. Production is back under way in the UK after a coronavirus-enforced break.

Season two of the fantasy drama follows Geralt as he takes Princess Cirilla to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

Henry Cavill is returning as Geralt of Rivia in the second season of The Witcher (Netflix/PA)

Netflix said: “While The Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The season two premiere date has not yet been announced.

The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December last year to critical acclaim. It is based on the best-selling series of fantasy books and takes place in the medieval-inspired land of The Continent.