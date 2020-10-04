Pixies ‘excited’ to support Pearl Jam at British Summer Time 2021

Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago has said it feels “pretty damn good” to be announced as supporting Pearl Jam at next year’s rescheduled British Summer Time Festival.

The event in London’s Hyde Park is returning in 2021 after this year’s edition was cancelled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston-formed alternative rock band will support Pearl Jam on July 9, while Bristolian punk outfit Idles will fill the same slot on July 10.

Pearl Jam perform at the Hard Rock Calling Festival in London (Ian West/PA)

Santiago, 55, said knowing Pixies had a festival gig booked for 2021 felt “pretty damn good”.

Speaking about London, he told the PA news agency: “We have called it our second home.

“It just feels so familiar. Our label was from there, we toured there a lot.

“When we got there we always play more than one show, at least two or three Brixton Academys in a row. It’s very familiar to us, very familiar.”

Joey Santiago, Black Francis, Paz Lenchantin and David Lovering of Pixies (Matt Crossick/PA)

Addressing being unable to tour due to lockdown, he said: “It was more accepted this time because of what has happened. It was like we (had) to take the break.

“Usually around two or three weeks I would start getting antsy or down, just being home for a while, and not going to other time zones.

“But this time around, my head was properly prepared for it. But it is strange that this time has gone on for so long. I can’t even imagine playing right now.

“I have adjusted well. I’m getting antsy. I’m getting excited talking about going to Hyde Park.”

Santiago also spoke of his respect for Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and recalled appearing at a festival he had curated in San Diego, California.

He said: “We have not played with them before but we have played a festival that Eddie curated in San Diego.

“We got to meet him a bit, sat down, chatted. He knows our music and he seems to truly love music. Very affable, very easy to talk to.”

Formed in 1986, Pixies are credited with inspiring bands including Nirvana, Radiohead, The Strokes and Blur.

BST was due to host some of the biggest names in music this year, including Post Malone, Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and Duran Duran.