Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington reveals gender of unborn baby

Rebecca Adlington

Rebecca Adlington has revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Andy Parsons.

The retired swimmer and Olympic champion already has a five-year-old daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

Adlington, 31, and Parsons, 30, a facilities manager, met through the dating app Bumble in January 2018 and moved in together last summer.

Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons (Hello! magazine/PA)

They found out the baby’s gender during a recent scan.

Adlington told Hello! magazine: “He was on his back with his legs wide open showing us his full package.

“I couldn’t stop laughing. It was such a funny, joyous moment.”

She said they had suspected the child would be male, adding: “We had a feeling and so did our friends and family.

“I feel different this time. I’m bigger and I’ve been craving carbs and savoury things, not sweet things like I did with Summer.”

Adlington also addressed the news that Needs, with whom she co-parents Summer, has recently come out as bisexual.

“Regardless of his sexuality we’ve always supported each other,” she said.

“When you care for another human being you want that person to be well, no matter what they’re going through.

“You’ve got to be there for those people in your life.

“Summer is the priority for both of us and we always put her first and I think that’s why we get on so well.

“Harry is really excited about the baby. He has always known I wanted more kids and he was really happy for Andy and offered to help if he needs any tips.

“He’s been brilliant. Our child will get to know Harry as well.”