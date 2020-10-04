Comedian Rufus Hound completes Dancing On Ice line-up

Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound has revealed he is the 12th and final celebrity skater confirmed to take part in Dancing On Ice.

The comedian, 41, announced the news on Martin And Roman’s Sunday Best, completing the line-up for next year’s series of ITV’s celebrity skating show.

He joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear.

We've H̶o̶u̶n̶d̶ found our next skating star… Welcome to the class of 2021 @RufusHound ? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/7RX9WdN5Ke — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 4, 2020

“And so this point has arrived and they said ‘We’ll pay you’ and I said ‘Do you know something? I love ice skating’.”

Hound added: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last 20 years in the pub mainly.”

Earlier this month, Hound announced he had split from his wife of 13 years.

Hound, whose recent acting credits include Sky One sitcom Trollied, married Beth Johnson in April 2007 and they share two children.

Myleene Klass (Lia Toby/PA)

He joins former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, musician and TV presenter Myleene Klass and actress Denise Van Outen in signing up to take part in the ITV competition.

Also starring in next year’s series are model Rebekah Vardy, former Olympic skier Graham Bell, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, actress Faye Brookes, actor Jason Donovan, radio DJ Sonny Jay, musician Lady Leshurr and reality star Billie Shepherd.