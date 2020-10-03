Zach Braff and Florence Pugh mourn death of dog Roscoe

ShowbizPublished:

The Scrubs actor said adopting his pet was the best decision he ever made.

Zach Braff
Zach Braff

Zach Braff has bid farewell to his beloved dog Roscoe, and encouraged others to adopt a pet.

The Scrubs actor shared a photo on Instagram of the duo at the vet as Roscoe licked his face.

He also posted a string of other pictures of the dog over the years, including when he was a puppy.

He wrote: “Today I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Roscoe Braff. He made it 17 years!

“I feel so lucky that we found each other. Adopt a dog. It was the best decision I ever made. Goodbye, my old friend. We’ll catch up some other time.”

Braff’s girlfriend Florence Pugh commented: “RIP to a legend. Best face kisses in town.”

The Little Women actress also shared a tribute, writing on her own Instagram page: “The coolest of cool. Goodnight sweet Roscoe. Thank you for all the love you gave and for all the kisses you treated me to.

“I genuinely count myself lucky that I got to see such a beautiful friendship between a man and his dog.

“RIP Roscoe 02/10/20.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News