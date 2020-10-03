Victoria Wood’s favourite sketches to be subject of BBC Two special

Victoria Wood

Victoria Wood’s favourite moments from her own television shows will be broadcast on BBC Two later this year in honour of the late comedian.

The two-part special, which has the working title Victoria Wood’s Secret List, will feature more than 20 sketches chosen by Wood, which were discovered on a list in one of her personal notebooks after her death.

The programmes will also feature previously unseen insights into her life and clips from her personal archive.

They will also include contributions from a number of famous faces who will discuss her broad body of work, which spanned more than 40 years.

Jo Wallace, acting controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “Victoria Wood was without question one of the most brilliantly talented and fantastically funny comedians of our generation.

“It is an absolute honour to be able to share with viewers her personally selected favourite moments and lots more besides in this very special trip down memory lane.”

Lindsay Jex, series producer for Phil McIntyre TV, said: “We are thrilled that the BBC have chosen to honour Victoria with this two-part special.

“Victoria had planned to make a whacking great compilation of her work but sadly never got around to it.

“The list of sketches discovered after she died are all classic Victoria Wood comedy gold, and together with previously unseen footage, photos and scripts from her personal archive, these two unique shows will be a huge treat for Victoria’s fans.”

Wood died in April 2016, aged 62, after being diagnosed with cancer.