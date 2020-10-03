Jesy Nelson confirms relationship with Sean Sagar in Instagram post

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson has confirmed her relationship with Our Girl actor Sean Sagar, in a sweet post on Instagram.

The Little Mix singer, 29, shared a pair of photos of the couple together in a restaurant.

In one shot she is smiling for the camera while Sagar wraps his arms around her and kisses her cheek.

In the other Nelson can be seen laughing while Sagar sticks his tongue out.

She captioned the post: “Everything,” adding a heart emoji.

Nelson most recently dated Love Island star Chris Hughes, but the couple split earlier this year.

Their break-up came shortly after Hughes apologised for getting involved in an “altercation” with a photographer while celebrating Nelson’s win at the National Television Awards in January.

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He had accompanied the singer to the ceremony, where she won the best factual entertainment award for her Odd One Out documentary about abuse.

Last month Nelson said she had a panic attack while the girl group were performing in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The group took to the stage to perform their new track Holiday, followed by a cover of Falling by Harry Styles.

However, just before they were about to sing, Nelson had an attack and bandmate Perrie Edwards had to fill in for her.