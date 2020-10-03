Hugh Laurie plays ambitious politician in first trailer for thriller Roadkill

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie promises the Prime Minister he is “squeaky” clean as he plays a charismatic and ambitious politician in the first trailer for political thriller Roadkill.

Written by David Hare, the four-part drama stars the House actor as Peter Laurence, whose public and private life is being picked apart by his enemies.

As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvPrMFHz6fQ&feature=youtu.be

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory can be seen telling him: “It’s not the lie, it’s the cover-up,” as she asks him: “Are there other secrets we need to know about?”

Meanwhile Laurie declares: “I’ve always been a rule-breaker, it’s my USP.”

The series also stars Sidse Babett Knudsen, Saskia Reeves, Sarah Greene, Patricia Hodge, Ophelia Lovibond and Iain De Caestecker.