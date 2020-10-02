The Secret star Jerry O’Connell says book got him through ‘difficult’ time

The Secret: Dare To Dream star Jerry O’Connell says the best-selling self-help book got him through a “difficult” period of his life.

Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 book is based on the law of attraction, which claims positive and negative thoughts can have a direct influence on someone’s life.

It proved wildly popular, selling more than 30 million copies around the world.

Katie Holmes and Jerry O’Connell star in The Secret: Dare To Dream (Lionsgate/PA)

A Hollywood film based on the book stars Katie Holmes as a struggling widow trying to make ends meet when she bumps into a mysterious stranger, played by Josh Lucas, who extolls the virtues of positive thinking.

O’Connell plays Holmes’ on-screen boyfriend and revealed he is a believer of The Secret’s message and that it got him through a tough period.

He told the PA news agency: “I had a co-worker who gave it to me, who told me I was being very negative at work. They gave it to me and it did really help me out during a difficult professional time in my life.”

O’Connell, 46, added: “Maybe I manifested being in the movie version.”

The actor, who shot to fame after playing Vern Tessio in 1986 coming-of-age film Stand by Me, dismissed any snobbery towards faith-based movies.

Pointing to The Secret’s huge readership, he said: “I think there’s a fanbase there.

“For people who loved the book, this is going to be all their greatest hits in this movie and for people who haven’t – it’s a positive film for them to see.”

O’Connell was also full of praise for The Secret: Dare To Dream director Andy Tennant, best known for movies including Sweet Home Alabama and Hitch, as well as for his co-stars.

He said: “I just loved working with Katie, she’s not only a great actress, she’s a great mum. I just loved working with her and Josh – he’s a great scene partner. It was really a top notch group of people.”