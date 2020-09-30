‘Petrified’ Lady Leshurr joins Dancing On Ice

Lady Leshurr has joined Dancing On Ice.

The musician, 30, will be competing against the likes of Rebekah Vardy, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Jason Donovan and Colin Jackson in the ITV show.

She told radio show Kiss Breakfast she does not know “what I’ve got myself in for” but she likes to “throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time”.

Mic drop! ? @LadyLeshurr is ready to get her skates on ? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/0EBPDcKvfH — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 30, 2020

She added: “I’m petrified, (but) I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people!

“I’m looking forward to having a new skill, (skating) backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Soap stars Faye Brookes and Joe-Warren Plant, DJ Sonny Jay and skier Graham Bell will also be on the programme.

Vardy, the wife of Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy, was announced for the new series on Tuesday.

“I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it’ll be nice to get the glam on,” she told Good Morning Britain.

“I just think I want everyone to laugh at me, really.

Who is the latest star to join the @dancingonice? It's @RebekahVardy! The star tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 why she has decided to sign up for the show. ⛸️⛸️ Watch GMB ? https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/x56BKrhp3J — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 29, 2020

“My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old, we used to go skating a lot when my mum and dad split up, we would go with him to the local ice rink.

“I’m really excited, actually. The only time I’ve been ice skating since is when we take our kids to the rink.”

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy attending the Pride of Sport Awards 2018 (Ian West/PA)

She made headlines around the world in October last year when rival Wag Coleen Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s Instagram account had been the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy denies the accusation and the pair are locked in a legal dispute.

Dancing On Ice will air next year, presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who will be joined by the panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.