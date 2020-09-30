Celebrities says presidential debate was worse than their own movies

A number of celebrities have said the presidential debate was the “worst thing” they have seen, including their own movies and projects.

Among them, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill poked fun at the Star Wars Holiday Special.

A number of writers have now compared their unsuccessful movies to the presidential debate, a trend started by Fantastic Four writer, Jeremy Slater.

He tweeted after the debate: “That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR.”

He wrote the fourth attempt at a Fantastic Four movie, which was universally panned by critics, achieving a score of just 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

His tweet was quickly followed by Randi Mayem Singer, who wrote the 2010 movie Tooth Fairy, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Julie Andrews, which was given a Rotten Tomatoes score of 17%.

She tweeted: “That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote Tooth Fairy.”

Screenwriter Justin Marks added: “That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote a video game adaptation (of Tooth Fairy).”

A number of other writers have jumped on the bandwagon, including Sharknado writer Thunder Levin, and Cat In The Hat writer Alec Berg.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden went head-to-head in the first presidential debate of 2020.

Held in Cleveland, Ohio, they discussed the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and the Supreme Court.

Laurie Brookins wrote: “That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I worked on the Trump magazine.”