Armie Hammer on seeking therapy: ‘It gave me a fresh perspective’

Hollywood star Armie Hammer has said separating from his wife of 10 years is a “seriously seismic event in someone’s life”.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 34, and Elizabeth Chambers shared matching statements on their Instagram accounts in July saying it had been an “incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage”.

The couple married in May 2010 and have two children.

Armie Hammer features in the November issue of GQ (Eric Ray Davidson/PA)

In an interview featured in the November issue of GQ magazine, Hammer said: “Look, I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through.

“It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone’s life.

“And there’s a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes. Change is a universal constant. I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn’t mean it’s painless.

“Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?”

The actor, who spent quarantine in the Cayman Islands, also spoke about having therapy.

He said: “I was more or less on my own, just trying to get through it. I knew I was not doing a very good job so I called my buddy in the States. I was like, ‘Hey, man, I know you work in mental health. Do you have someone I can talk to?’

The November issue of GQ (Eric Ray Davidson).

“And I just started talking to a therapist, twice a week. It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful. I’ve been in therapy before, but this was a dire situation.

“And now I just think everyone needs to be in therapy, period, across the board. Everyone needs to be talking to someone and if you’re not, you’re doing something wrong.”

Hammer stars alongside British actress Lily James in Rebecca, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel, which will be released on October 21.

The full interview is in the November issue of GQ available by digital download and on newsstands on Friday October 2.