Willow Smith responds to mother’s ‘entanglement’ with musician August Alsina

Willow Smith said she is “so proud” of mother Jada Pinkett Smith for publicly discussing her “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina.

Pinkett Smith, 49, sat down with her husband, the Hollywood actor Will Smith, 52, and addressed rumours about her relationship during an episode of her Red Table Talk series.

She famously said she and the 28-year-old Alsina had an “entanglement” during a break in her marriage four years ago.

Willow, 19, joined her mother and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for a new series of Red Table Talk and addressed the issue.

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you,” she said. “To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal. That’s real love.'”

Alsina first revealed he had been involved with Pinkett Smith in June.

Addressing the relationship in July, Pinkett Smith recalled a period of separation from her husband and said: “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I will go figure out how to make myself happy.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Referencing Alsina’s claim he had Smith’s blessing, she added: “One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you (Smith) giving permission.

“The only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself.

“But what August was actually trying to communicate because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably.

“And I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not.”