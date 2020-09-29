Sir Cliff Richard to mark 80th birthday with new album

Sir Cliff Richard will celebrate his 80th birthday by releasing an album of new songs and duets.

The veteran entertainer, who marks the milestone on October 14, has written two new tracks – Falling For You and PS Please – for the album, which is titled Music… The Air That I Breathe.

Sir Cliff has recorded duets with Bonnie Tyler, The Bellamy Brothers, Sheila Walsh, The Piano Guys and Albert Hammond, alongside covers including The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun.

Sir Cliff Richard

He was due to kick off The Great 80 Tour this month, visiting Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Bournemouth and London’s Royal Albert Hall, but it was pushed back because of Covid-19.

Sir Cliff said: “Looking back, I remember thinking that I wouldn’t make it to 50 and here I am at 80, and what’s even better than that is I have a new album!

“Music… The Air That I Breathe which features, not just me, but friends I admire who duetted with me on some of the tracks.

“I loved recording it and hope you will enjoy listening to it.”

Sir Cliff Richard was knighted in 1995

Sir Cliff is one of the most successful musicians ever, having sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

He launched his career in the 1950s with backing group The Shadows and has been a fixture of the charts ever since, becoming the only singer to have a number one single in the UK in five consecutive decades.

Sir Cliff has reportedly moved to the US amid the fallout from the legal action he took against the BBC.

The pop star has previously told how the trauma of the BBC filming the police search of his home in 2014, following an accusation of historical sexual assault, left him emotionally drained. He was never arrested and did not face charges.

Music… The Air That I Breathe is released on October 30.