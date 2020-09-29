Second Great British Bake Off contestant eliminated from the competition

Mak has become the second contestant to be eliminated from the Great British Bake Off.

The 50-year-old accountant from Greater Manchester failed to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on Tuesday’s biscuit-themed episode.

The episode also featured the first Hollywood handshake of the series.

We’re sad to say there’ll be no return of the Mak next week. Such a close call, but you can feel so proud and it’s been a pleasure having you in the tent. Best of luck with the novel! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/gqtA8rkvHF — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 29, 2020

After being eliminated, Mak said he “gave everything” during the competition.

He added: “It was a privilege to be here, meeting new people, making new friends.

“It has just been amazing.”

The showstopper round saw Mak attempt to make an Indian chai tea set from biscuits.

However, Leith criticised his biscuits for being flat rather than having been moulded into round shapes.

“I just think the whole thing is a little bit clumsy,” she added.

The theme of Tuesday’s programme was biscuits and the bakers were tasked with making Florentines and macaroons, flavoured with coconut and mango.

It’s happened! Lottie’s only gone and got the Hollywood Handshake! ?#GBBO pic.twitter.com/loNeM59P6G — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 29, 2020

Tuesday’s episode also saw the first Hollywood handshake of the series given to Lottie, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex.

Hollywood and fellow judge Prue Leith both heaped praise on her biscuits, which she had named Quarantine Florentines.

Hollywood said: “I can’t find a fault with them, really.”

Lottie joked she was “never going to wash” her hand again.

She said she was “very shocked”, adding: “I’m not dead inside, I just turned numb.

“I didn’t know what was happening. That’s it, I’ve peaked for sure.”

Dave, 30, a security guard from Hampshire, was named as the week’s star baker after impressing in the macaroon challenge.

Leith praised the shape and taste of his food, adding they were “perfect”.

Rowan, 55, a music teacher from Worcestershire, came close to being eliminated from the competition after the judges weighed up whether to send him or Mak home.

Last week, Loriea, 27, a diagnostic radiographer from Durham, became the first baker to be axed from the competition.

Production of the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming finished near the end of August.

The bakers, presenters and others working on the programme formed a “bubble” in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.