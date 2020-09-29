No fairytale ending for Carole Baskin during Disney-themed DWTS

Tiger King star Carole Baskin said husband Howard will be happy to have her home after she was booted off Dancing With The Stars.

The Big Cat Rescue founder, 59, failed to impress the judges and found herself in the bottom two for the second week running.

During a Disney-themed episode of the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, Baskin continued her trend of feline-themed outfits and hit the dancefloor while dressed as a lion.

She and professional dance partner Pasha Pashkov performed a samba to Circle Of Life from The Lion King but the duo only received a total of 12 out of 30 from the judges, including a lowly three from Bruno Tonioli.

Tonioli said he was “stunned” by the samba – though not in a good way – while Derek Hough complimented the pair’s hair and costumes but could not find good words to say about their dancing.

Baskin was in the bottom two alongside actress Anne Heche and judges opted to save Heche.

“My husband is going to be so happy I’m coming home,” an upbeat Baskin said. It marked the end of a brief but memorable stint on Dancing With The Stars.

Advertising

During the opening episode earlier this month the family of Baskin’s ex-husband aired an advertisement appealing for information on his disappearance

Baskin has consistently denied any involvement in the death of Don Lewis, which was a theme of Netflix’s breakout docuseries Tiger King.

Elsewhere during the Disney-themed episode, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause dressed up as a princess for a waltz to A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella.

Advertising

Tonioli said she looked like the “ultimate Disney princess” and she and partner Gleb Savchenko scored 22 from the judges.

Olympian figure skater Johnny Weir reduced judge Carrie Ann Inaba to tears with his rumba to Reflection from Mulan. She showered him and partner Britt Stewart with praise.

And Tonioli was also a fan, telling the pair: “I could read that you were actually playing a character. It came out of you … keep on that way. Because you have got everything.”

They earned three eights from the judges for an impressive total of 24.

Catfish host Nev Schulman was another to impress. He transformed himself into Captain Jack Sparrow for an Argentinian tango with professional partner Jenna Johnson.

“Another hit for Captain Jack Sparrow,” Tonioli said. They also scored 24 from the judges.

Rapper Nelly and partner Daniella Karagach danced a foxtrot to It’s Alright from the upcoming Pixar film Soul.

Dancing With The Stars continues next week.