Jodie Comer and Adam Driver wear face coverings on set of The Last Duel

Jodie Comer covers her face with a plastic shield on the set of her new film The Last Duel.

She stars opposite Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver in the historical drama.

Jodie Comer (Niall Carson/PA)

In the film, Affleck’s King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Driver) by challenging him to a duel.

Comer plays Damon’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.

Jodie Comer (Niall Carson/PA)

Arriving on set at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary, she can be seen sporting elaborate plaits, as she wore a black poncho over a peach coloured gown and carried a tote bag while wearing a plastic face shield.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott and the script was penned by Damon and Affleck, who previously won an Oscar for their Good Will Hunting screenplay.

Adam Driver on set (Niall Carson/PA)

The film also stars Dame Harriet Walter and Nathaniel Parker.

Driver could also be seen wearing a black face covering and a black hooded coat, with locks of his long black hair hanging loose around his face.

Filming at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

The Last Duel is expected to be released in 2021.