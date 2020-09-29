Jamie Laing says he is ‘proud’ after his company donates over £83,000 to charity

Jamie Laing has said is “proud” that a company he founded has raised more than £83,000 for a charity for NHS workers.

The reality star’s Candy Kittens sweet brand made the donation to Heroes, which aims to improve the wellbeing of those working in the health service.

The company gave 10p from each product sold to the charity, as well as donating all profits from the sale of limited edition sweet jars.

“At the beginning of 2020, it was such a hard year for everybody,” Laing told the PA news agency.

“I think at Candy Kittens we really wanted to team up with a charity that was really relevant and doing some things that were really good, and Heroes was a charity in particular which we thought was just putting all their energies into the right place.”

He added that raising the money was a “whole team job, so we are really proud”.

Laing, who is perhaps best known for starring in Made In Chelsea, founded the gourmet sweet company in 2012.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Dominic Pimenta, chairman of Heroes, said: “Working with Jamie and the team at Candy Kittens has been an immense pleasure and we’re really pleased to see what they’ve managed to do.

“Their donation will be crucial in helping us continue supporting frontline staff.

“With infection numbers back on the rise, this support is needed as much as ever as NHS staff prepare for a long, hard winter.”