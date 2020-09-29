Another Dancing On Ice contestant announced: It’s… Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy is the latest celebrity contestant to be announced for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The wife of Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy was unveiled during Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

Vardy, 38, joins previously announced contestants on the ITV show including singer Myleene Klass, Olympian Colin Jackson, skier Graham Bell, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, TV presenter Denise Van Outen and Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes.

Australian actor Jason Donovan will also take part in Dancing On Ice, as will former Britain’s Got Talent hopeful Sonny Jay.

The TV series will air next year and will be presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who will be joined by the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy attending the Pride of Sport Awards 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Vardy is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017.

She has also been a guest panellist on Loose Women and joined Leicester City striker Jamie, 33, for two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Vardy made headlines around the world in October last year when rival Wag Coleen Rooney publicly claimed her Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy denies the accusation and the pair are locked in a legal dispute.